Vinsetto Racing Style Gaming Chair with Reclining, Footrest, Black

Keep comfortable and focused in the game: do it with this Vinsetto gaming chair. Faux leather upholstery is sleek, with a coloured border all over for a touch of impact. Padded all over, with head and lumbar pillow included for comfort. The back reclines to a maximum 135 degree, with a pull-out footrest to elevate the lower body. Adjust the height between 45.5cm and 53.5cm, to game at a position good for you.