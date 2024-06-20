Vinsetto 360 Swivel Office Chair Mid Back Computer Chair, Grey

Get complete freedom of movement with this office chair from Vinsetto. It's an armless design with a full swivel seat, which means you can quickly move from side to side without straining your body. The padding on the computer chair's seat and back keep you comfortable. The metal frame is robust and fully supportive, finished with beautiful linen upholstery in a quilted-stitch design. The comfy chair is a good choice for your home office.