HOMCOM Storage Ottoman Bench, Linen Fabric Footstool Grey

Style and storage? Do it in one with this HOMCOM ottoman. Keeping it neutral with the grey colour, this is a versatile piece which welcomes itself easily into many home style. It comes with a 92 x 31cm inner storage space - great for keeping small pieces together. The lid is padded so it works as an occasional seat. Complete with steel legs which support it, however you're using it.