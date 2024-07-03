Vinsetto Gaming Chair Ergonomic Reclining Manual Footrest White

Fulfil your need for some serious style with this gaming chair with footrest from Vinsetto. It's fitted with thick sponge for comfort and wrapped in sleek faux leather with contrasting panels. Comfortable in design, it features a high back, armrests, a five-wheel base and can swivel around 360 degree. Whether it's work or play, the gaming chair for adults is a good choice.