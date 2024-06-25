HOMCOM Storage Ottoman Tool Box Faux Leather Folding Bench, Brown

This HOMCOM collapsible ottoman made from faux leather is a great addition to your storage needs, the top has tufted design which is elegant and stylish. With a wooden frame construction to give it strength and stability. It can be used as a footstool and storage 2 in 1 and would compliment any room in your home. It has a foldable design so when not in use it can be stored away.