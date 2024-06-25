HOMCOM Linen-Look Square Ottoman Footstool Button Tufts Grey

Rest your feet and legs the easy way with this footstool from HOMCOM. The button-tufted design refreshes the square shape to stand out better. Filled with thick sponge, it is comfortable to use, with the linen-look upholstery smooth and gentle on the skin. Using wood for the frame, this is piece which is made to be used every day. Finished with foot pads to protect your floor.