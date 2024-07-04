Marketplace.
image 1 of Vinsetto Fabric Office Chair for Home with Footrest, Wheels, Grey
image 1 of Vinsetto Fabric Office Chair for Home with Footrest, Wheels, Greyimage 2 of Vinsetto Fabric Office Chair for Home with Footrest, Wheels, Greyimage 3 of Vinsetto Fabric Office Chair for Home with Footrest, Wheels, Greyimage 4 of Vinsetto Fabric Office Chair for Home with Footrest, Wheels, Greyimage 5 of Vinsetto Fabric Office Chair for Home with Footrest, Wheels, Grey

Vinsetto Fabric Office Chair for Home with Footrest, Wheels, Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£119.99

£119.99/each

Vinsetto Fabric Office Chair for Home with Footrest, Wheels, Grey
Your long work day calls for this Vinsetto office chair. Relax and recline into an angle you want, thanks to the 155 degree reclining back and manual footrest. Thick padding for comfort, the linen-look upholstery is soft on skin. Adjust the height between 111cm and 119cm: set to a working level good for you. Comfort and functionality - this home office desk chair does both.
Take a break with recline or the tilt function;Adjustable seat height to fit your sitting style;Retractable footrest rests your feet;

View all Office & Gaming Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here