Vinsetto Fabric Office Chair for Home with Footrest, Wheels, Grey

Your long work day calls for this Vinsetto office chair. Relax and recline into an angle you want, thanks to the 155 degree reclining back and manual footrest. Thick padding for comfort, the linen-look upholstery is soft on skin. Adjust the height between 111cm and 119cm: set to a working level good for you. Comfort and functionality - this home office desk chair does both.