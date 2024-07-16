Vinsetto Piped PU Leather Padded High-Back Computer Office Chair Black

Let the oversized and padded design of this Vinsetto executive office chair make every day enjoyable. Our comfy chair is wrapped in sleek PU leather, smooth to the touch and durable, with contrasting colour pipping which stylishly stands out. The high back office chair is ergonomic with adjustable seat height and back angle, supportive tall back and curved armrests. The PU leather office chair is easy and quick to assemble, you'll have a superb seat set up in your home space in no time.