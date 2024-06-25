Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Accent Bench Tufted Upholstered Foot Stool Ottoman Beige
image 1 of HOMCOM Accent Bench Tufted Upholstered Foot Stool Ottoman Beigeimage 2 of HOMCOM Accent Bench Tufted Upholstered Foot Stool Ottoman Beigeimage 3 of HOMCOM Accent Bench Tufted Upholstered Foot Stool Ottoman Beigeimage 4 of HOMCOM Accent Bench Tufted Upholstered Foot Stool Ottoman Beigeimage 5 of HOMCOM Accent Bench Tufted Upholstered Foot Stool Ottoman Beige

HOMCOM Accent Bench Tufted Upholstered Foot Stool Ottoman Beige

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£84.99

£84.99/each

HOMCOM Accent Bench Tufted Upholstered Foot Stool Ottoman Beige
Get comfy with this stylish bench from HOMCOM. Breathable linen-touch fabric and button-tufted detail add vintage glamor to your house. Its compact size is ideal for any room, whilst its button-tufted design gives a vintage look and will match your decor. This fashionable bench serves more than a purpose and is useful to have in your home.
Vintage style adds a special charm.Buttontufted design is eyecatching.Soft cushioned seat is comfortable.

View all Bedroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here