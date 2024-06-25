Vinsetto Mesh Office Chair Swivel Desk Chair with Headrest Black

During long working time at home office, you will need a comfortable office chair from Vinsetto. Featuring an ergonomic line design with thick padding and soft mesh fabric, this high back office chair provides breathability. Built-in lumbar and adjustable headrest support keep your head and back supported all day. And you can adjust the seat and armrest height to get the comfortable sitting position. Use the desk chair swivel wheels, so you can get around the office without getting up.