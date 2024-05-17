Marketplace.
image 1 of Vinsetto Swivel Computer Office Chair Mid Back Desk Chair, Light Grey
image 1 of Vinsetto Swivel Computer Office Chair Mid Back Desk Chair, Light Greyimage 2 of Vinsetto Swivel Computer Office Chair Mid Back Desk Chair, Light Greyimage 3 of Vinsetto Swivel Computer Office Chair Mid Back Desk Chair, Light Greyimage 4 of Vinsetto Swivel Computer Office Chair Mid Back Desk Chair, Light Greyimage 5 of Vinsetto Swivel Computer Office Chair Mid Back Desk Chair, Light Grey

Vinsetto Swivel Computer Office Chair Mid Back Desk Chair, Light Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£99.99

£99.99/each

Vinsetto Swivel Computer Office Chair Mid Back Desk Chair, Light Grey
Big comfort, superb style starts here. Welcome this executive office chair, from Vinsetto, into the home for something you'll love using from day to night. The desk chair is wrapped in microfibre upholstery, which gives a look of worn leather but is beautifully soft to the touch. Ergonomic design formed of a large seat which swivels side-to-side, a high back and curved armrests. It's padded all over for comfort, finished with five wheels on the base to move around easy.
A chair you'll love to be seen inSlightly boxed shape with curved armrestsLarge seat which swivels from sidetoside

View all Office & Gaming Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here