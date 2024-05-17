Vinsetto Swivel Computer Office Chair Mid Back Desk Chair, Light Grey

Big comfort, superb style starts here. Welcome this executive office chair, from Vinsetto, into the home for something you'll love using from day to night. The desk chair is wrapped in microfibre upholstery, which gives a look of worn leather but is beautifully soft to the touch. Ergonomic design formed of a large seat which swivels side-to-side, a high back and curved armrests. It's padded all over for comfort, finished with five wheels on the base to move around easy.