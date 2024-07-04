image 1 of Vinsetto Executive Home Office Chair with Foot Rest, Black
image 1 of Vinsetto Executive Home Office Chair with Foot Rest, Blackimage 2 of Vinsetto Executive Home Office Chair with Foot Rest, Blackimage 3 of Vinsetto Executive Home Office Chair with Foot Rest, Blackimage 4 of Vinsetto Executive Home Office Chair with Foot Rest, Blackimage 5 of Vinsetto Executive Home Office Chair with Foot Rest, Black

Vinsetto Executive Home Office Chair with Foot Rest, Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Vinsetto Executive Home Office Chair with Foot Rest, Black
Get comfortable for a workday in your home office with this office chair with footrest from Vinsetto. Featuring a curved line design with thick padding and soft fabric, this swivel chair provides extra comfort for a long workday. You can adjust the seat height to get a better sitting angle. The caster wheels make it easy to get around the room for daily items without having to get up. Take the hassle out of chair shopping with this comfortable desk chair with Vinsetto.
Highback line design with thick sponge paddingFaux leather is easy to cleanAdjust the seat height and reclining back

View all Office & Gaming Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here