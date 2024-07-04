Vinsetto Executive Home Office Chair with Foot Rest, Black

Get comfortable for a workday in your home office with this office chair with footrest from Vinsetto. Featuring a curved line design with thick padding and soft fabric, this swivel chair provides extra comfort for a long workday. You can adjust the seat height to get a better sitting angle. The caster wheels make it easy to get around the room for daily items without having to get up. Take the hassle out of chair shopping with this comfortable desk chair with Vinsetto.