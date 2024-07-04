HOMCOM Modern Fabric Storage Ottoman Removable Lid, Set of 2, White

Comfort and handy storage, multifunctional with these two HOMCOM ottomans. Set comes with a large and a small both are wrapped in corduroy upholstery for soft style. The removable tops are padded so you can sit comfortably. Both stools come with non-slip foot pads to gently protect the floor as they stand.