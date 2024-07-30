HOMCOM Storage Ottoman Round Stool Chair with Hidden Space, Dark Grey

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

If you need some extra storage, but also want to add an accent piece to your home, this HOMCOM stool with storage is a great fit. Storage under the seat is great for smaller items and furnishings, helping to keep your space tidy. Wooden legs offer plenty of support. Make your house feel like a home with HOMCOM.

If you need some extra storage, but also want to add an accent piece to your home, this HOMCOM stool with storage is a great fit. Storage under the seat is great for smaller items and furnishings, helping to keep your space tidy. Wooden legs offer plenty of support. Make your house feel like a home with HOMCOM.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.