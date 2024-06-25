Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Linen Storage Ottoman Box Toy Chest Footstool Rubberwood Legs
image 1 of HOMCOM Linen Storage Ottoman Box Toy Chest Footstool Rubberwood Legsimage 2 of HOMCOM Linen Storage Ottoman Box Toy Chest Footstool Rubberwood Legsimage 3 of HOMCOM Linen Storage Ottoman Box Toy Chest Footstool Rubberwood Legsimage 4 of HOMCOM Linen Storage Ottoman Box Toy Chest Footstool Rubberwood Legsimage 5 of HOMCOM Linen Storage Ottoman Box Toy Chest Footstool Rubberwood Legs

HOMCOM Linen Storage Ottoman Box Toy Chest Footstool Rubberwood Legs

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£69.99

£69.99/each

HOMCOM Linen Storage Ottoman Box Toy Chest Footstool Rubberwood Legs
Keep the home space tidy easily - this ottoman bench from HOMCOM. Using wood for the frame to handle up to 120kg, the lid is filled with foam for comfort when sitting. There is lots of room inside for storage, so you'll keep the area discreetly tidy. It is finished with four solid wood feet for balance.
Padded lid top to sit on it comfortably.Smooth linenlook upholstery.Wooden legs for full support.

View all Living Room Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here