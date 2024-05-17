Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM 40x90cm PU Leather Storage Ottoman Bench with Tufting Feet Black
image 1 of HOMCOM 40x90cm PU Leather Storage Ottoman Bench with Tufting Feet Blackimage 2 of HOMCOM 40x90cm PU Leather Storage Ottoman Bench with Tufting Feet Blackimage 3 of HOMCOM 40x90cm PU Leather Storage Ottoman Bench with Tufting Feet Blackimage 4 of HOMCOM 40x90cm PU Leather Storage Ottoman Bench with Tufting Feet Blackimage 5 of HOMCOM 40x90cm PU Leather Storage Ottoman Bench with Tufting Feet Black

HOMCOM 40x90cm PU Leather Storage Ottoman Bench with Tufting Feet Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£75.99

£75.99/each

HOMCOM 40x90cm PU Leather Storage Ottoman Bench with Tufting Feet Black
Keep your home tidy and organised with this storage ottoman from HOMCOM. A simple design, it will bode well in your home and office, with its sleek faux leather upholstery and modern boxy shape. The solid wood frame ensures it is sturdy and durable, and it is covered in sponge padding for comfort so you can sit comfortably. A flip lip reveals a 21x70cm compartment, which gives you a moderate amount of storage room. The perfect way to keep your home decluttered discreetly.
Classic and executive look with PU leatherCovered with foam paddingInner compartmentconcealed with the flipup lid

View all Office & Gaming Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here