HOMCOM Hippo Storage Stool Cute Decoration Footrest Legs Cream

Kids will go wild for this fun hippo storage stool from HOMCOM. A wooden frame for a strong structure, it features a spacious 21 x 22cm storage compartment - plenty of room for keeping books, small toys and other bits neatly together. The sponge filled lid gives them somewhere to sit temporarily. The smooth fabric upholstery allows easy cleaning. Complete with wooden legs for strong support and balance.