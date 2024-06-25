HOMCOM Linen Storage Ottoman Bench Padded with Tufting Hinged Lid Beige

Make home storage effortlessly easy and elegant with this ottoman bench from HOMCOM. Using wood for the frame to handle up to 120kg, it is fitted with foam on the hinged lid for comfort when sitting. There is lots of room inside for plenty of storage and tufting on the top gives it a chic look. It is finished with four feet for balance. A discreet way to keep your home clean and tidy.