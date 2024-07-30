HOMCOM Classic Piano Bench Padded Seat Makeup Stool Solid Wood White

This piano bench, from HOMCOM, gives you more than just a place to sit whilst practicing. It features a small storage compartment underneath the seat - enough room for sheet music and papers. A wooden frame for a strong structure, supporting you as you play the two-seater size means you can practice with another player. Padded seat for comfort, wrapped in faux leather for a forever-stylish look.