PawHut Three-Wheel Pet Stroller for Medium, Small Dogs, Cat Pram, Red

Make travelling with pets enjoyable for all, thanks to this PawHut pet stroller. With three large wheels, it's easy to push along on all terrains. Pets will sit in a comfortable cabin, with a soft mat for added cosiness, whilst the mesh windows allow fresh air to pass through, keeping them cool. They'll be under an adjustable canopy, so they can enjoy the outside, regardless of the weather. When finished, fold and store easily, ready for the next outing.