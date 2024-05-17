HOMCOM 360 Swivel Foot Stool PU Ottoman with Thick Padding, Grey

A stylish and comfortable place to sit - and rest feet - comes in the form of this piece from HOMCOM. Thick sponge padding to sink with moderate amount of support. Wrapped in PU leather, this smooth upholstery is stylish and sleek - a compliment for your home and office space. Seat is fitted onto the metal base for complete balance also swivels a full 360 degree for freedom moving when seated. Finished with an bottom floor pad for protection.