HOMCOM Wood Dining Bench Wooden Bench for 2 People

From the kitchen, to the dining space, to your private relaxing spot and beyond - this HOMCOM indoor bench is a versatile piece, made for the times ahead. It's made from pine wood - strong and durable; formed into a two-seater size so you can sit with company. A white base, with the wood-effect seat for a simple look which matches with other furniture easily.