HOMCOM Modern Style Kitchen Chairs Set of 4 with Flannel Upholstered

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Blending a relaxed design with plenty of comfort, comes this HOMCOM set of four dining chairs. A relaxed tub shape, with no arms, 5cm thick padding and soft flannel upholstery make each accent chair a comfortable piece you'll love using. Look to the steel frames for strong support these dining room chairs are finished with foot pads which gently protect your floor from marks.

Blending a relaxed design with plenty of comfort, comes this HOMCOM set of four dining chairs. A relaxed tub shape, with no arms, 5cm thick padding and soft flannel upholstery make each accent chair a comfortable piece you'll love using. Look to the steel frames for strong support these dining room chairs are finished with foot pads which gently protect your floor from marks.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.