HOMCOM Square Dining Table with Faux Cement Effect for Living Room

Making dinner times as relaxing and as fancy as you want, thanks to this HOMCOM dining table. Pairs the sleek and square shape with faux cement effect for a modern look. The frame is made from melamine-coated particleboard to ensure a strong and supportive base, with non-slip foot pads at the bottom for that extra touch of support. So sit down and enjoy company - wherever it may be.