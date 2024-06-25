image 1 of Outsunny 3 PCs Rattan Chaise Lounge Sofa Set with Cushion for Patio Yard Grey
image 1 of Outsunny 3 PCs Rattan Chaise Lounge Sofa Set with Cushion for Patio Yard Greyimage 2 of Outsunny 3 PCs Rattan Chaise Lounge Sofa Set with Cushion for Patio Yard Greyimage 3 of Outsunny 3 PCs Rattan Chaise Lounge Sofa Set with Cushion for Patio Yard Greyimage 4 of Outsunny 3 PCs Rattan Chaise Lounge Sofa Set with Cushion for Patio Yard Greyimage 5 of Outsunny 3 PCs Rattan Chaise Lounge Sofa Set with Cushion for Patio Yard Grey

Outsunny 3 PCs Rattan Chaise Lounge Sofa Set with Cushion for Patio Yard Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Outsunny 3 PCs Rattan Chaise Lounge Sofa Set with Cushion for Patio Yard Grey
Unrivalled comfort for the garden and beyond with this Outsunny rattan set. Powder coated aluminium frames mean a strong core, wrapped in stylish plastic rattan - a protective shell. The two chairs feature a reclining back, maximum 150 Degree angle, with footrest to elevate your lower body. Rattan bistro set is complete with a two-tier table for a handy holding spot.
Includes two reclining armchairs and a matching tableManually go back to a maximum 150 degrees anglePowdercoated for extra strength

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here