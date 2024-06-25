Outsunny 3 PCs Rattan Chaise Lounge Sofa Set with Cushion for Patio Yard Grey

Unrivalled comfort for the garden and beyond with this Outsunny rattan set. Powder coated aluminium frames mean a strong core, wrapped in stylish plastic rattan - a protective shell. The two chairs feature a reclining back, maximum 150 Degree angle, with footrest to elevate your lower body. Rattan bistro set is complete with a two-tier table for a handy holding spot.