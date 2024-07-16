Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Modern Style Kitchen Chairs Set of 4 with Flannel Upholstered
image 1 of HOMCOM Modern Style Kitchen Chairs Set of 4 with Flannel Upholsteredimage 2 of HOMCOM Modern Style Kitchen Chairs Set of 4 with Flannel Upholsteredimage 3 of HOMCOM Modern Style Kitchen Chairs Set of 4 with Flannel Upholsteredimage 4 of HOMCOM Modern Style Kitchen Chairs Set of 4 with Flannel Upholsteredimage 5 of HOMCOM Modern Style Kitchen Chairs Set of 4 with Flannel Upholstered

HOMCOM Modern Style Kitchen Chairs Set of 4 with Flannel Upholstered

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£110.49

£110.49/each

HOMCOM Modern Style Kitchen Chairs Set of 4 with Flannel Upholstered
Blending a relaxed design with plenty of comfort, comes this HOMCOM set of four dining chairs. A relaxed tub shape, with no arms, 5cm thick padding and soft flannel upholstery make each accent chair a comfortable piece you'll love using. Look to the steel frames for strong support
these dining room chairs are finished with foot pads which gently protect your floor from marks.
Four-piece dining chair setRelaxed designSteel frames

View all Office & Gaming Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here