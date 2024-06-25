Marketplace.
PawHut Cat Tree for Indoor Cats, Modern Cat Tower with Scratching Posts, House

True pet happiness lies with this PawHut cat tree?the ultimate haven for climbing, scratching, playing and relaxing. A non-destructive way to satisfy their natural instincts, they'll dig their claws into the scratching posts, whilst the hanging toy ball grabs their attention when feeling playful; so, no more damaged furniture. To relax, they'll curl up in the cosy hammock, lay on the high perches to observe from above or hide in their spacious cat house. Each day, filled with comfort and joy.
Multi-level cat tree: Gives cats the freedom to jump, climb and play. They'll no longer feel the need to climb up curtains and walls, causing damage in the home."Scratching posts: Wrapped in natural seaweed ropesthey're strong and durableso pets can scratch at them all day. They'll use this cat activity centreinstead of destroying sofas and carpets.""Sturdy construction: Made of durable particle boardit has an anti-tipping device for balance and stabilitymaking this cat tree tower safe for pets to use."

