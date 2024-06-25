PawHut Cat Tree for Indoor Cats, Modern Cat Tower with Scratching Posts, House

True pet happiness lies with this PawHut cat tree?the ultimate haven for climbing, scratching, playing and relaxing. A non-destructive way to satisfy their natural instincts, they'll dig their claws into the scratching posts, whilst the hanging toy ball grabs their attention when feeling playful; so, no more damaged furniture. To relax, they'll curl up in the cosy hammock, lay on the high perches to observe from above or hide in their spacious cat house. Each day, filled with comfort and joy.