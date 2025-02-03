PawHut Large Hamster Cage, Rat Cage w/ Wheels, Tubes, Storage Shelf, Ramps

A wonderful home for small pets, this spacious PawHut large hamster cage includes tubes for roaming, a running wheel for exercise, two ramps, four platforms and a cosy hut for relaxing in?a space to do it all. When hungry or thirsty, they'll have a water bottle and food container accessible to them, ensuring they never go without. Adventure, comfort and entertainment?the qualities your pets will enjoy when inside their superb retreat. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size

Deep base prevents mess and ensures pet comfort; 1cm steel wire spacing safe for small paws Suitable for Syrian hamsters, dwarf hamsters

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD