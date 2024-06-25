Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Automatic Chicken Feeder Galvanized Steel Poultry Feeders 11.5KG
image 1 of PawHut Automatic Chicken Feeder Galvanized Steel Poultry Feeders 11.5KGimage 2 of PawHut Automatic Chicken Feeder Galvanized Steel Poultry Feeders 11.5KGimage 3 of PawHut Automatic Chicken Feeder Galvanized Steel Poultry Feeders 11.5KGimage 4 of PawHut Automatic Chicken Feeder Galvanized Steel Poultry Feeders 11.5KGimage 5 of PawHut Automatic Chicken Feeder Galvanized Steel Poultry Feeders 11.5KG

PawHut Automatic Chicken Feeder Galvanized Steel Poultry Feeders 11.5KG

£133.99

£133.99/each

PawHut Automatic Chicken Feeder Galvanized Steel Poultry Feeders 11.5KG
Are you unable to enjoy a short trip because of feeding chickens at home? Do you often forget to feed chickens and make them hungry? Let's take a look at our PawHut Rainproof Outdoor Chicken Feeder. The 11.5kg capacity feed can let 10 chickens eat for about a week, so that you can save money and time, and let the chickens enjoy buffet anytime. Our poultry feeder made is made of galvanized sheet and aluminum alloy which makes this automatic chicken feeder really strong and durable, weather proof to ensure feed drying. The comprehensive design of this outdoor chicken feeder for chickens, make your chickens grow healthily and lay eggs happily.
STURDY AND DURABLE: This chicken feeder is made of galvanized sheet and aluminum alloy that helps prevent other small animals from eating. The product is weather-proof to ensure feed drying."LET YOUR CHICKENS INDULGE: Let your chickens get food at any time when they are hungrygrow healthilyand lay eggs happily. Our poultry feeder can feed 4 adult chickens at the same timeand the capacity of 11.3kgcan feed 10 chickens for about a week.""KEEP YOUR CHICKENS SAFE: Anti-slip treadle protects chicken from slipping down on this automatic chicken feeder and helps stable stand. Mesh fence on feed outlet prevents wild birds stealing feedand the side plates prevent chicken from being nipped."

