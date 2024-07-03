HOMCOM Breakfast Bar stools Set of 2 with PU Leather Cover, Wood Legs

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Simple classic seating with these two HOMCOM barstools. Wooden frames for strong cores, to keep you supported. Both the seat and back panel are padded so you can sit comfortably, The faux leather upholstery is smooth and adds a sleek touch. A set of two: use them together in the same room, or separate to use in different areas. Both bar stools are complete with a bottom bar to rest your legs and feet.

Simple classic seating with these two HOMCOM barstools. Wooden frames for strong cores, to keep you supported. Both the seat and back panel are padded so you can sit comfortably, The faux leather upholstery is smooth and adds a sleek touch. A set of two: use them together in the same room, or separate to use in different areas. Both bar stools are complete with a bottom bar to rest your legs and feet.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.