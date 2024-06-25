PawHut 2-in-1 Hidden Litter Box with Floor-To-Ceiling Cat Tree, Indoor - Grey

This floor-to-ceiling PawHut cat tree is the excellent pet haven, featuring scratching posts, a hammock, platforms, a cat bed and a litter box. Covered in plush for a cosy touch on their paws, it also features sisal material for them to scratch and sharpen their claws, deterring them from ruining your furniture. Made with tough particle board, it's strong and stable while the anti-tip device ensures stability and pet safety.