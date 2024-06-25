PawHut Foldable Cat Litter Tray Hooded Cat Litter Box w/ High Side, Black

An excellent design like no other, this PawHut cat litter box gives your pet total privacy, making sure they're comfortable when using. It consists of a large main room, where they can easily enter and exit through the doors, whilst the sand leak pedal stops them spreading litter everywhere. It's very simple to clean, thanks to the openable lid and scoop, keeping their space hygienic. A stylish piece that you won't be afraid to see around the house.