Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Foldable Cat Litter Tray Hooded Cat Litter Box w/ High Side, Black
image 1 of PawHut Foldable Cat Litter Tray Hooded Cat Litter Box w/ High Side, Blackimage 2 of PawHut Foldable Cat Litter Tray Hooded Cat Litter Box w/ High Side, Blackimage 3 of PawHut Foldable Cat Litter Tray Hooded Cat Litter Box w/ High Side, Blackimage 4 of PawHut Foldable Cat Litter Tray Hooded Cat Litter Box w/ High Side, Blackimage 5 of PawHut Foldable Cat Litter Tray Hooded Cat Litter Box w/ High Side, Black

PawHut Foldable Cat Litter Tray Hooded Cat Litter Box w/ High Side, Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£48.99

£48.99/each

PawHut Foldable Cat Litter Tray Hooded Cat Litter Box w/ High Side, Black
An excellent design like no other, this PawHut cat litter box gives your pet total privacy, making sure they're comfortable when using. It consists of a large main room, where they can easily enter and exit through the doors, whilst the sand leak pedal stops them spreading litter everywhere. It's very simple to clean, thanks to the openable lid and scoop, keeping their space hygienic. A stylish piece that you won't be afraid to see around the house.
Private space: Cats are hypervigilant animals 閳?this litter box ensure they feel safe and secure when using. Includes a lid that contains unwanted odours, whilst the air freshener keeps it smelling pleasant."Foldable: This portable litter tray doesn't take up much room. It can be taken anywhere with ease.""Easy to clean: A scoop included to clean the cat litter box. Lift the lid to get in and maintain the inside. Place the scoop on the outer hoodso you don't lose it. With a high-edge designit'll contain litter within the trayso it doesn't splash everywhere."

View all Cat Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here