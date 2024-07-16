Marketplace.
HOMCOM Bar Stools Set of 2, Adjustable Bar Chairs 360° Swivel

HOMCOM Bar Stools Set of 2, Adjustable Bar Chairs 360° Swivel

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£71.99

£71.99/each

HOMCOM Bar Stools Set of 2, Adjustable Bar Chairs 360° Swivel
A stylish look for your kitchen dining spots with these HOMCOM bar stools with backs. Faux leather upholstery for a beautiful look. Padded seat and high back to keep you comfortable and supported. A metal base for strength and keeping you supported, the height is adjustable between 59-79cm: set to a level best for you. Completed with a lower footrest.
Comfortable59-79cm seat heightSet of two

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here