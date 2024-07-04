PawHut Chicken Coop Hen Poultry House w/ Nesting Box Outdoor Run Patio Wooden

Give your chickens the freedom and comfort they crave plus the safety and security they need with PawHut Wooden Chicken Coop. Features coop, nesting box and outdoor run, giving your chicken room to roam, a place to roost and fresh outdoor air when they want. Start with the water-resistant roof in green asphalt composite material and work your way down to bottom pan which slides out easily to remove for cleaning. Security features include lockable sliding metal bolt doors and a premium galvanized wire run to protect animals from predators. Do more than just house your animals, provide them with the resources and opportunities! Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size