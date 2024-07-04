PawHut Cat Tree for Indoor Cats Kitten Tower w/ Sisal Scratching Post - Cream

A go-to spot for playing, climbing and resting, this PawHut cat tree has everything to keep your pet satisfied. They'll have a scratching post to dig their claws into, whilst the different levels allow them to climb?they also have a toy ball and string to play with. When tired, they'll lay on the top bed, which is covered in soft plush, so they can relax and observe their surroundings. Finished with a particle board frame, it'll properly support your cat as they climb, play and relax.