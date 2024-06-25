Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Reptile Terrarium, Climbing Pet Container w/ Transparent Sliding Doors
image 1 of PawHut Reptile Terrarium, Climbing Pet Container w/ Transparent Sliding Doorsimage 2 of PawHut Reptile Terrarium, Climbing Pet Container w/ Transparent Sliding Doorsimage 3 of PawHut Reptile Terrarium, Climbing Pet Container w/ Transparent Sliding Doorsimage 4 of PawHut Reptile Terrarium, Climbing Pet Container w/ Transparent Sliding Doorsimage 5 of PawHut Reptile Terrarium, Climbing Pet Container w/ Transparent Sliding Doors

PawHut Reptile Terrarium, Climbing Pet Container w/ Transparent Sliding Doors

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£57.99

£57.99/each

PawHut Reptile Terrarium, Climbing Pet Container w/ Transparent Sliding Doors
Reptiles thrive in their own habitat, that's why this PawHut faunarium tank is the perfect choice. You can create land, water or emulate a rainforest by yourself, making reptiles feel right at home. Breathable mesh panels for proper ventilation, keeping pets cool when inside, whilst the OSB panels enhance stability. The large glass door lets you watch them in their natural surroundings. For more heat, place a heating pad at the bottom; whatever environment they need, it can be created.Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size
Breathable mesh panels: Keeps this tortoise vivarium properly ventilated, keeping their space cool. For more heat, you can add a heating pad on the moisture-resistant bottom."Visible: Sliding doors are made of tempered glassso you can watch your pets enjoy being in this reptile tank.""Sturdy material: Made with Solid OSB panelsthis snake vivarium has the effect of thermal insulationkeeping their environment at the right temperature. It's made of untreated wood 閳?we recommend applying epoxy resin to the box for protection against moisture."

View all Small Animal

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here