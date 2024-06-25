PawHut Reptile Terrarium, Climbing Pet Container w/ Transparent Sliding Doors

Reptiles thrive in their own habitat, that's why this PawHut faunarium tank is the perfect choice. You can create land, water or emulate a rainforest by yourself, making reptiles feel right at home. Breathable mesh panels for proper ventilation, keeping pets cool when inside, whilst the OSB panels enhance stability. The large glass door lets you watch them in their natural surroundings. For more heat, place a heating pad at the bottom; whatever environment they need, it can be created. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size