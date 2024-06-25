PawHut Cat Scratching Board, Cardboard Lounge Sofa with Catnip, 58 x 29.5 x 29cm

Enhance your pet's living experience with this satisfying PawHut cat scratcher. It's a comfortable space for pets to relax and unwind. The built-in scratching board keeps their claws healthy, deterring them from ruining your furniture. We've even included catnip, a feline favourite, to ensure your cat warms to their new spot quickly, making them feel at ease. Its stylish design blends well with your decorations, so it doesn't look out of place. Create an ideal haven, where pets feel more at home.