PawHut Walk-in Chicken Run w/ Cover, for 10-15 Chickens, Hens, Rabbits, Ducks

Add this spacious PawHut chicken coop to your outdoor space, creating a secure habitat for up to 15 chickens. It's large enough for you to walk inside, so you can maintain their area and keep them well fed without fuss. Its hexagonal roof provides shelter and shade, ensuring pets stay cool and dry without water buildup. Crafted with dipped mesh wire and galvanised steel, it offers protection from predators, whilst ensuring optimal airflow. You can relax, knowing pets are safe and secure. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size