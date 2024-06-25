PawHut 2 in 1 Dog Steps Ottoman, Pet Stairs for Small Medium Dogs and Cats Grey

If pets are constantly climbing up and down, they could get joint pain and mobility problems, especially the elderly. With these PawHut pet stairs, cats and medium dogs can reach their favourite spots without struggling, such as beds and sofas, whilst the top has a cushion for added comfort. Not just steps for dogs, it also acts as ottoman, which can be used to put your feet up. There's a storage space, where you can keep toys, blankets and more?your space will stay tidy and free of clutter.