PawHut Outdoor Dog Kennel w/ Water-Resistant UV-Resistant Roof 2.1 x 1.85 x 1.5m

Revamp your pet's outdoor space with this PawHut kennel. Designed to meet their needs for burning energy, comfort and space, it's great for large dogs. Keep them cool, dry and protected from weather conditions, thanks to the roof offering shade and shelter. With its tall wall height and roof, it prevents excited pups from jumping over the edges, keeping them safe. Finished with heavy-duty materials, including strong steel railings, it's a safe and reliable structure for pets to love daily. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size