PawHut Wooden Cat House Condos Cat Cave 2 Floor Pet Shelter Outdoor Furniture

A luxurious option for stray cat to rest and hide away, comes in the form of this cat house outdoor from PawHut. Two-level design gives them room to move, with the middle ladder allowing them to go up/down safety. This outdoor cat house is made from fir wood, so it's durable and reliable, coating with protective paint - suitable for might/mild outdoor use. Features windows and doors for easy access, finished with wheels to move it around. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size