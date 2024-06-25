PawHut Metal Bird Table Play Stand, Bird Feeder Station with Wheels

This PawHut bird feeding station provides a spot for birds to relax, whilst having easy access to food and water, thanks to the two stainless steel bowls. They'll be standing on strong wooden perches, whilst the tray underneath, which is easy to clean, catches bits of food and bird droppings, so it doesn't fall to the floor, keeping your space tidy. Four wheels at the bottom?you can move the stand anywhere with minimum fuss.