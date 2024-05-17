HOMCOM Steam Cleaner Multi-purpose Steamer with 9 Pieces Accessory Grey

Powerful steam cleaning in a handheld device. You can use this HOMCOM car steam cleaner for lots of tasks - cleaning seals, steel, glass, tiles, curtains, carpets and similar materials, worktops and more. The couch cleaner features a variety of attachments to carry out jobs in different surfaces. The high 900W-1050W means it steams out a 105Degree Celsius temperature for 8-10 minutes, giving you plenty of time for cleaning lots of stuff. Comes with safe anti-dry protection, finished with long cable.