HOMCOM Drop Leaf Kitchen Foldable Table Folding Table Foldable

Create more space the industrial way with this HOMCOM drop leaf dining table. Easy-to-use, the drop leaf design extends dining space quickly, thanks to the smooth movement and wheels on the feet. Can be used for a variety of purposes: a dining table, writing desk, or as an everyday dressing table. The sleek wood grain effect top is smoothly veneered, supported by a sturdy metal frame, giving you reliable use every time.