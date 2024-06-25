PawHut 132cm Multi-Activity Cat Tree w/ House, Bed, Ladder, Scratch Post - Grey

Climb, play and relax?pets can safely do it all, thanks to this PawHut cat tree. Made from strong particle board for a tough and balanced structure, its multi-tier design features a large cat house, ladders, hanging balls, a hammock and a top bed. Covered in soft plush for extra cosiness, it also has scratching posts for them to dig and scratch. Great for when cats are left at home, this tree tower is a sanctuary for sleeping and a play hub for when they're energised.