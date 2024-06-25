Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut 132cm Multi-Activity Cat Tree w/ House, Bed, Ladder, Scratch Post - Grey
image 1 of PawHut 132cm Multi-Activity Cat Tree w/ House, Bed, Ladder, Scratch Post - Greyimage 2 of PawHut 132cm Multi-Activity Cat Tree w/ House, Bed, Ladder, Scratch Post - Greyimage 3 of PawHut 132cm Multi-Activity Cat Tree w/ House, Bed, Ladder, Scratch Post - Greyimage 4 of PawHut 132cm Multi-Activity Cat Tree w/ House, Bed, Ladder, Scratch Post - Greyimage 5 of PawHut 132cm Multi-Activity Cat Tree w/ House, Bed, Ladder, Scratch Post - Grey

PawHut 132cm Multi-Activity Cat Tree w/ House, Bed, Ladder, Scratch Post - Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£39.99

£39.99/each

PawHut 132cm Multi-Activity Cat Tree w/ House, Bed, Ladder, Scratch Post - Grey
Climb, play and relax?pets can safely do it all, thanks to this PawHut cat tree. Made from strong particle board for a tough and balanced structure, its multi-tier design features a large cat house, ladders, hanging balls, a hammock and a top bed. Covered in soft plush for extra cosiness, it also has scratching posts for them to dig and scratch. Great for when cats are left at home, this tree tower is a sanctuary for sleeping and a play hub for when they're energised.
Multiple tiers: Plenty of space for pets to rest, play and climb, this large cat tree features a private house, ladder, top bed, perch, resting hammock, dangling play ball and multiple scratching posts."Scratching posts and ladders: Pets will dig their claws into this cat play towerkeeping them sharp and healthy. Satisfying their urge to climb and scratchit deters them from damaging your furniture.""Strong and safe: Made of sold particle boardkeeping this tall cat tree balanced and stable 閳?it won't wobble or topple over when cats use it."

View all Cat Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here