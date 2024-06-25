HOMCOM Modern Rectangular Dining Table with Metal Legs Indoor, Grey

This table from HOMCOM may look serious, but it'll make a solid statement for all your dinner parties and everyday gatherings. A grey Rhine pattern design, the dark tone is perfect for pairing with brighter colours to allow them pop. The legs are made from powder coated metal for a sturdy foundation, with the MDF table top providing a steady surface to dine from. Sophisticated home dining starts here.