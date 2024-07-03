HOMCOM Office Gaming Desk L Shape Straight Corner Table Computer Desk

Never be stuck for a desk again thanks to this curved desk from HOMCOM. Made of Z-shape metal frame and solid MDF, the computer gaming desk supports up to 20kg. This computer desk features 2 large tabletops, a round corner desk and slide-out keyboard tray for enough workplace. Moreover, straight or L-shape fits in a variety of shaped spaces can meet your different requirements and adjustable feet pads keep stable. The modern desk is a superb addition for every home and office.