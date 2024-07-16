PawHut Walk-In Chicken Run Galvanised Chicken Coop w/ Cover 2.8 x 3.8 x 2m

Keep small pets protected outdoors with this PawHut chicken coop. Hexagonal mesh fence gives access to fresh air, whilst the cover keeps them protected from hot and wet weather. It's a spacious area that can fit between 6-12 chickens?there's enough room to roam around. With a lockable door to keep animals safe, they won't escape and predators cannot get in. A comfortable space for animals to enjoy outside. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size