Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Set Of 2 Microfibre Retro Tub Bar Stools Metal Frame
image 1 of HOMCOM Set Of 2 Microfibre Retro Tub Bar Stools Metal Frameimage 2 of HOMCOM Set Of 2 Microfibre Retro Tub Bar Stools Metal Frameimage 3 of HOMCOM Set Of 2 Microfibre Retro Tub Bar Stools Metal Frameimage 4 of HOMCOM Set Of 2 Microfibre Retro Tub Bar Stools Metal Frameimage 5 of HOMCOM Set Of 2 Microfibre Retro Tub Bar Stools Metal Frame

HOMCOM Set Of 2 Microfibre Retro Tub Bar Stools Metal Frame

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£84.99

£84.99/each

HOMCOM Set Of 2 Microfibre Retro Tub Bar Stools Metal Frame
Bring sophisticated retro styling to your home dining times with kitchen stools with backs from HOMCOM. In a set of 2, you'll instantly create a matching look in your home, with the neutral colour palette effortlessly blending with almost all style interiors. The seat of breakfast bar stools comes in a relaxed and armless tub design, allowing you to sit freely, whilst the upright back provides support to your body. It's wrapped in microfibre cloth, in a slightly worn effect for a cool look.
Set of twoRetro designAdjustable and comfortable

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here