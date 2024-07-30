PawHut Small Chicken Coop with Run Hen House Poultry Coops Cages Nesting Box Wood 150.5 x 54 x 87cm

House your chickens in a place they'll love, thanks to this deluxe coop from Pawhut. A combination of a house and an enclosed outside area, they’ll be able to comfortably choose where they want to go. The house, painted with non-toxic paint, is built from solid fir wood to provide durability. With a ramp for your chickens to walk in and out hassle-free, this coop has a slide-out dropping tray for easy cleaning. Safe, comfortable and beautiful, it's the perfect coop for your chickens. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size